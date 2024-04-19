Release Date: April 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the margin trajectory over the year, assuming rates stabilize in a higher-for-longer environment?

A: Byron Pollan, Treasurer of Glacier Bancorp, indicated satisfaction with the first-quarter margin growth, which was better than anticipated. He expects margin growth throughout the year, regardless of Federal Reserve cuts. However, fewer rate cuts might slightly reduce margin upside, although the recent branch acquisition could offset this. Pollan anticipates the full-year margin to be at the lower end of their previous guidance, around 2.80%, factoring in both the benefits of branch acquisitions and potential pressures from non-interest bearing deposit outflows.

Q: Could you provide insights on the trends in non-interest bearing and core deposits during the quarter and your expectations moving forward?

A: Byron Pollan noted a decrease in non-interest bearing balances organically, with outflows occurring mainly in January, followed by slight increases in February and March. The acquisition added significantly to the balances. Looking ahead, he expects some outflows in Q2 due to seasonal tax payments but anticipates a return to normal seasonal trends of deposit inflows during the summer and early fall.

Q: Can you elaborate on the credit trends observed this quarter, particularly the increase in early-stage delinquencies?

A: CEO Randall Chesler explained that the increase in delinquencies was mainly due to one specific credit relationship expected to resolve in Q2. Overall, the portfolio shows no significant stress across any specific industry, asset class, or geography. The bank continues to perform regular stress tests on the portfolio, which have yielded favorable results.

Q: What are the expected impacts of the Wheatland and Heartland Bank branch acquisitions on expenses and cost savings?

A: CFO Ronald Copher highlighted that Glacier Bancorp hit its expense targets and expects about $2 million in cost savings from Wheatland spread over three quarters. For the Heartland Bank branch acquisition, operational impacts are projected at $0.03 per share over five months, with significant transaction-related expenses expected in Q3.

Q: What does the loan growth outlook look like for the rest of the year?

A: Tom Dolan, Chief Credit Administrator, mentioned that loan pipelines were muted through 2023 but saw some pickup in Q1 2024. The bank maintains a guidance of low to mid-single-digit growth for the year, with growth expected to be stronger in Q2 and Q3.

Q: How are you managing the efficiency ratio, and what are the expectations for this metric going forward?

A: Ronald Copher addressed concerns about the higher-than-desired efficiency ratio, currently around 72% on an operating basis. He anticipates this could improve to between 69% and 70% by year-end, factoring in both ongoing operations and merger-related charges.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.