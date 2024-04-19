Release Date: April 19, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide insights into the expected capital return strategy given the current CET1 ratio?

A: Christopher Maher, CEO, noted that while the bank is comfortable with its current capital ratios and has some room for capital return, it plans to retain sufficient capital for anticipated growth later in the year. The focus remains on using free cash flow for repurchases without increasing leverage.

Q: How does OceanFirst Financial view its commercial real estate (CRE) exposure and plans for growth in this area?

A: Christopher Maher, CEO, explained that the bank is comfortable with its current CRE exposure but does not plan to increase it. Instead, OceanFirst will focus on growing other loan categories as CRE loans mature and are not renewed.

Q: What is the bank's strategy regarding the management of its office loan portfolio, particularly in central business districts?

A: Christopher Maher, CEO, and Joseph Lebel, COO, clarified that exposure in central business districts is minimal and well-managed, with a focus on high-quality credits and minimal large-scale exposure.

Q: Can you discuss the trends in loan demand and expectations for loan growth in the latter half of the year?

A: Joseph Lebel, COO, indicated a slow start to the year in loan demand due to expectations of rate cuts, but noted improving confidence and a stronger pipeline, which should support loan growth focused primarily outside of CRE.

Q: What impact do you foresee from potential rate cuts on net interest income in the coming months?

A: Patrick Barrett, CFO, suggested that the bank's outlook for net interest margin is relatively stable and not significantly impacted by one or two rate cuts, thanks to a substantial portion of loans set to reprice and a focus on managing deposit costs.

Q: How is the bank managing its expense base in light of its growth strategy?

A: Patrick Barrett, CFO, emphasized efforts to keep operating expenses stable despite potential quarterly volatility, with a focus on maintaining efficiency as the bank grows.

