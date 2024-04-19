Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance and Strategic Insights

MCB reports robust earnings and strategic expansions, setting a positive trajectory for 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.46 in Q1 2024.
  • Net Interest Income: Reported strong growth.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): Expanded by 4 basis points in Q1; forecasted to be between 3.45% to 3.5% by Q4.
  • Loan Growth: Increased by over $94 million, funded by core deposit growth of more than $340 million.
  • Asset Quality: Remains strong with no negative trends identified.
  • Noninterest Income: Increased by approximately 7% from the previous quarter.
  • Noninterest Expenses: Totaled $41.9 million in Q1; expected to total $160 million to $163 million for the full year.
  • Effective Tax Rate: Approximately 33% for the quarter; expected to be 31% to 32% going forward, excluding discrete items.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you confirm if about $300 million of B2C deposits are expected to run off in the second quarter?
A: Daniel Dougherty, CFO, confirmed that approximately $300 million of B2C deposits are expected to run off towards the end of the second quarter.

Q: Given the first quarter's success, should we expect the deposit pipelines to continue being strong?
A: Mark DeFazio, CEO, affirmed that while the timing of new relationships might vary, the bank is confident in replacing those deposits and funding loan growth by year-end, aligning with their projections.

Q: Are there any updates on hiring deposit teams from neighboring banks?
A: Mark DeFazio explained that they met with several teams, but none were a good fit for various reasons, including cultural fit and compensation expectations. He indicated a low probability of hiring such teams in 2024.

Q: What are the expectations for the quarterly pace of reduction in GPG fee income and expenses for the year?
A: Daniel Dougherty noted that the decline in GPG fee income will not be materially different in the second quarter but will accelerate in the third and fourth quarters, with an annual forecast of $8 million to $10 million.

Q: Can you provide guidance on the total dollar amount of regulatory remediation and GPG wind-down costs for 2024?
A: Mark DeFazio mentioned that these costs include legal and professional fees, which are difficult to precisely budget, but they provided a worst-case scenario in their financial projections.

Q: What is the expected core expense run rate by the end of 2024 or early 2025?
A: Daniel Dougherty estimated a core expense run rate of approximately $148 million to $150 million by 2025, assuming successful completion of their remediation requirements.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.