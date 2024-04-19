Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) Reports Challenging First Quarter Amid Economic Volatility

Net Income Declines by 44.8% as Interest Expenses and Credit Loss Provisions Rise

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $6.1 million for Q1 2024, a decrease of 44.8% compared to $11.1 million in Q1 2023.
  • Revenue: $30.5 million for Q1 2024.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $0.51 for both basic and diluted shares in Q1 2024, down from $0.93 and $0.92 respectively in Q1 2023.
  • Total Assets: Decreased by 0.7% to $2.01 billion as of March 31, 2024, from $2.02 billion at the end of 2023.
  • Total Loans: Slightly decreased by 0.1% to $1.79 billion at the end of Q1 2024.
  • Total Deposits: Increased by 0.7% to $1.56 billion in Q1 2024 from $1.55 billion at the end of 2023.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: Recorded at $0.2 million in Q1 2024, compared to a recovery of $2.4 million in Q1 2023.
Article's Main Image

On April 19, 2024, Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK, Financial), a prominent community bank, disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company reported a significant decrease in net income, attributing the downturn to increased interest expenses and higher provisions for credit losses amidst ongoing economic uncertainties and fluctuating interest rates.

1782197976987496448.png

Parke Bancorp Inc operates as a commercial bank offering a range of financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses across various states in the USA. The bank's services include commercial real estate lending, residential real estate lending, and construction lending, among others.

Financial Performance Overview

For Q1 2024, Parke Bancorp reported a net income of $6.1 million, a stark decrease of 44.8% compared to $11.1 million in the same quarter the previous year. This decline was primarily driven by an 18% reduction in net interest income, which fell to $14.1 million from $17.1 million. Additionally, the bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.2 million, a shift from a credit loss recovery of $2.4 million in Q1 2023. Non-interest income also saw a decrease, dropping 40.4% to $1.1 million.

Despite these challenges, total deposits showed a slight increase of 0.7%, rising to $1.56 billion. However, total assets decreased by 0.7% to $2.01 billion, and total loans saw a marginal decline of 0.1%.

Key Financial Ratios and Metrics

The bank's return on average assets was 1.27% for the quarter, down from 2.31% in the previous year. The return on average common equity also decreased to 8.60% from 16.65%. The net interest margin contracted to 3.21% from 3.65%, and the efficiency ratio worsened to 43.23% from 35.71%.

Management Commentary

Vito S. Pantilione, President and CEO of Parke Bancorp, commented on the quarter, "Economic turmoil and interest rate confusion continued in the first quarter of 2024. Increased funding costs continued to outpace the increase in the loan portfolio yield in the 1st quarter, reducing net interest income. However, we are seeing more activity in potential borrowers adjusting to the higher interest rates and beginning to pursue financing."

Asset Quality and Capital Adequacy

The bank's asset quality metrics showed mixed signals; nonperforming loans decreased to $7.0 million, representing 0.39% of total loans, down from 0.44%. The allowance for credit losses was slightly reduced to $31.9 million from $32.1 million. Total equity increased by 1.4% to $288.4 million, reflecting retained earnings and ongoing financial management.

Outlook and Strategic Focus

Despite the challenging quarter, Parke Bancorp remains focused on managing its expenses and anticipates improvements in its net interest margin. The bank continues to maintain strong capital and reserves, positioning it to navigate ongoing market fluctuations and seize potential growth opportunities.

The detailed financial results highlight the resilience and strategic adjustments of Parke Bancorp in a fluctuating economic environment, underscoring its commitment to maintaining robust financial health and supporting its community of clients.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Parke Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.