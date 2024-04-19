Q1 2024 Dometic Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Juan Vargues - Dometic Group AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Hello. Good morning, everybody, and welcome this Friday morning to the presentation of the first quarterly report for 2024. Without any delays, let's move into the highlights for the quarter.



So we'll start with the market conditions. We perceive the market still today to be under challenging conditions. We see as well inventories at retail level, both in terms of sales up the market and distribution are on the way down. But at the same time, we also perceive that the order pattern, the purchasing pattern of our customers, our customers' customers, is changing slightly.



It is clear that high interest rates is leasing to a situation where capital cost is also increasing. People are waiting to the very last minutes to build up inventories for the season. We see as well an OEM market, which is declining everywhere with the exception of, in reality, the EMEA region still today. And now I'm talking about the EMEA region, so it's the market and not organization.



And at the same time, it is