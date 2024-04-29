Henkel AG & Co KGaA's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

An In-Depth Look at Henkel AG & Co KGaA's Upcoming Dividend and Its Sustainability

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HENOY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.5 per share, payable on 2024-05-06, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-23. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Henkel AG & Co KGaA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Henkel AG & Co KGaA Do?

Henkel AG & Co KGaA operates in two primary sectors catering to distinct customer groups. The consumer segment, which accounts for roughly half of the company's consolidated 2022 sales, includes well-known laundry and home care brands like Persil and Purex, as well as beauty care products under brands such as Schwarzkopf and Dial. The other half of sales comes from the adhesives technologies segment. Geographically, Europe is Henkel's largest market, representing 42% of consolidated sales in 2022, followed by North America at 27%, and Asia-Pacific at 17%.

1782349363058733056.png

A Glimpse at Henkel AG & Co KGaA's Dividend History

Henkel AG & Co KGaA has upheld a consistent dividend payment track record since 2010, with dividends being distributed annually. The following chart provides a visual representation of the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Henkel AG & Co KGaA's Dividend Yield and Growth

Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.66% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.60%. This slight discrepancy indicates an expectation of slightly decreased dividend payments in the coming year. Over the last five years, the dividend growth rate was a modest 0.50% per year, while the ten-year annual dividends per share growth rate was more robust at 6.20%. Henkel AG & Co KGaA's 5-year yield on cost is approximately 2.73% as of today.

1782349514749931520.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of Henkel AG & Co KGaA's dividends can be partially determined by looking at the dividend payout ratio, which is currently at 0.42. This indicates that the company is distributing less than half of its earnings as dividends, retaining sufficient funds for growth and stability. Henkel AG & Co KGaA's profitability rank is a solid 7 out of 10, reflecting good profitability prospects. The company's consistent positive net income over the past decade reinforces its financial strength.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Henkel AG & Co KGaA's growth rank stands at 7 out of 10, indicating a favorable growth trajectory compared to its competitors. However, the company's revenue and earnings growth rates suggest there may be challenges ahead. Henkel AG & Co KGaA's revenue has been increasing at an average rate of 4.80% per year, which is slower than 59.28% of global competitors. Its 3-year EPS growth rate of 0.90% per year also lags behind approximately 58.5% of global competitors. Furthermore, its 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -6.90% is lower than 77.37% of global competitors, highlighting areas where Henkel AG & Co KGaA may need to focus its strategic efforts.

Concluding Thoughts on Henkel AG & Co KGaA's Dividend Outlook

Considering Henkel AG & Co KGaA's solid dividend history, reasonable payout ratio, and good profitability rank, the company's dividends appear sustainable in the short term. However, the growth metrics indicate that for long-term sustainability, Henkel AG & Co KGaA may need to address its slower growth rates and seek opportunities to enhance its competitive edge. Investors considering Henkel AG & Co KGaA for its dividend potential should also weigh these factors in their decision-making process. For those seeking additional high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium offers a High Dividend Yield Screener to discover other promising investments.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.