Bangkok Bank PCL's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance of BKKLY

Bangkok Bank PCL (BKKLY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.69 per share, payable on 2024-05-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-23. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Bangkok Bank PCL's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Bangkok Bank PCL Do?

Bangkok Bank PCL is a Thai commercial bank with some international exposure. The bank's segments include; Domestic banking, which encompasses services such as loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and more; International banking, which offers financial services through overseas branches and subsidiaries, mainly focused on loans, deposits, foreign exchange services, export, and import; Investment banking, which provides project services, corporate finance services, financial advisory services, securities business services, and strategic management through trading financial instruments; and Others.

A Glimpse at Bangkok Bank PCL's Dividend History

Bangkok Bank PCL has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2012, distributing dividends bi-annually. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Bangkok Bank PCL's Dividend Yield and Growth

Bangkok Bank PCL currently boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.95% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.33%. This indicates an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. However, when extended to a five-year horizon, the growth rate decreased to -8.50% per year, and over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate is at -5.00%. The 5-year yield on cost for Bangkok Bank PCL stock is approximately 2.53%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of dividends is often gauged by the dividend payout ratio, which indicates the portion of earnings distributed as dividends. Bangkok Bank PCL's payout ratio is 0.23 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting a conservative approach to dividend distribution. The bank's profitability rank is 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability, supported by a decade of positive net income.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Bangkok Bank PCL's growth prospects are integral to dividend sustainability. The bank's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. Its revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a robust revenue model, with an average annual increase of 13.20%, outperforming approximately 72.53% of global competitors. The 3-year EPS growth rate of 35.10% per year on average surpasses about 80.36% of global competitors. Additionally, the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 2.00% also reflects a competitive edge.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Bangkok Bank PCL's upcoming dividend, historical dividend growth, conservative payout ratio, solid profitability, and fair growth metrics collectively suggest a balanced outlook for income-focused investors. While there are areas of decline in the dividend growth rate, the bank's financial health and growth potential may offer reassurance. As investors consider adding BKKLY to their portfolios, they may also leverage tools like GuruFocus's High Dividend Yield Screener for broader investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.