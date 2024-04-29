AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Overview: Aligns with Analyst Projections

Robust Year-End Performance Highlighted by Record Sales and Profitability

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Annual Revenue: Reached $1,537.6 million, an increase of 16.2% year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $1,522.69 million.
  • Annual Net Income: Reported at $101.6 million, a 53.2% increase from the previous year, falling short of the estimated $126.66 million.
  • Annual EPS: Diluted EPS stood at $3.46, up 48.5% year-over-year, below the estimated $4.30.
  • Quarterly Revenue: Total sales for the quarter were $366.5 million, up 8.9% from the prior year, exceeding the estimated $351.67 million.
  • Quarterly Net Income: Achieved $17.9 million, marking a 140.5% increase from the previous year, falling short of the estimated $19.61 million.
  • Quarterly EPS: Reported at $0.56, a significant rise of 273.3% from the prior year, below the estimated $0.70.
  • Cash Flow and Debt Reduction: Generated $244.5 million in cash from operations and reduced debt by $115.0 million, improving net leverage to 2.9x.
Article's Main Image

AZZ Inc. (AZZ, Financial), a premier provider of metal coating solutions, announced its fiscal year 2024 results on April 22, 2024, revealing a strong performance with significant increases in sales and profitability. The company's detailed financial outcomes were disclosed in its 8-K filing. AZZ Inc. specializes in services like hot dip galvanizing and coil coating, catering to diverse markets across North America.

1782356468448784384.png

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

The company reported a total revenue of $1,537.6 million for the fiscal year, a 16.2% increase compared to the previous year, surpassing the estimated revenue of $1,522.69 million. This includes $656.2 million from the Metal Coatings segment and $881.4 million from the Precoat Metals segment. The Adjusted EPS stood at $4.53, significantly higher than the estimated $4.30.

Net income for the year was $101.6 million, reflecting a 53.2% increase, which is notably lower than the estimated $126.66 million. The Adjusted EBITDA reached $333.6 million or 21.7% of sales, showing a robust improvement from $267.4 million or 20.2% of sales in the previous year.

Quarterly Performance Insights

For the fourth quarter, AZZ Inc. recorded sales of $366.5 million, marking an 8.9% increase year-over-year. The Metal Coatings and Precoat Metals segments reported sales of $154.4 million and $212.1 million, respectively. The quarterly net income surged to $17.9 million, a substantial rise from the prior year, with an Adjusted net income of $27.5 million.

The company's profitability metrics showed significant enhancement, with the Metal Coatings segment achieving a 28.6% EBITDA margin, and the Precoat Metals segment at 17.8%.

Operational and Strategic Developments

AZZ Inc. has demonstrated a strategic prowess in managing its operations and capital. The company reduced its debt by $115.0 million throughout the year, achieving a net leverage of 2.9x. The operational cash flow was a record $244.5 million, compared to $91.4 million in the previous year. Looking forward, the company plans capital expenditures of approximately $100 - $120 million for fiscal 2025, including significant investments in new plant constructions and enhancements.

Management's Perspective

Tom Ferguson, President and CEO of AZZ Inc., expressed satisfaction with the fiscal year's outcomes, highlighting the record sales in both major business segments. He emphasized the company's continuous profitability streak and its strategic initiatives aimed at future growth and shareholder value enhancement.

Future Outlook

For fiscal 2025, AZZ Inc. reiterates its guidance with projected sales between $1.525 - $1.625 billion and an Adjusted EBITDA of $310 - $360 million. The Adjusted Diluted EPS is expected to range from $4.50 to $5.00.

The company remains focused on leveraging its market position to meet increasing demand and drive further growth, supported by robust financial health and strategic market initiatives.

Conclusion

AZZ Inc.'s fiscal year 2024 results not only demonstrate a solid financial performance but also underscore the company's resilience and strategic foresight in navigating market challenges. With a strong foundation and clear strategic directives, AZZ Inc. is well-positioned for sustained growth in the coming years.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AZZ Inc for further details.

