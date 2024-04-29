Why NVIDIA Corp's Stock Skyrocketed 28% in a Quarter

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) has experienced a significant fluctuation in its stock price over the recent months. The company's market capitalization stands at a staggering $1.98 trillion, with the current stock price at $793.02. Despite a recent dip of -13.59% over the past week, NVIDIA has seen an impressive gain of 28.09% over the past three months. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently fairly valued at $728.95, a notable increase from the past GF Value of $572.61, which indicated the stock was modestly undervalued.

Introduction to NVIDIA Corp

NVIDIA Corp, a titan in the semiconductors industry, is renowned for its development of graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms. The company has expanded its reach beyond traditional gaming applications to become a key player in AI model development and training with its software platform, Cuda. NVIDIA's growth trajectory also includes a focus on data center networking solutions, which are essential for managing complex workloads. 1782411810922721280.png

Unmatched Profitability

NVIDIA's financial health is robust, as evidenced by its perfect Profitability Rank of 10/10. The company boasts an operating margin of 54.12%, outperforming 99.49% of 984 companies in the industry. Its return on equity (ROE) is an impressive 98.96%, and return on assets (ROA) stands at 58.33%, both metrics surpassing the vast majority of their peers. NVIDIA's return on invested capital (ROIC) is an extraordinary 103.79%, further solidifying its position as a highly profitable enterprise. These figures are a testament to NVIDIA's consistent profitability over the past decade. 1782411829239246848.png

Exceptional Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is also at the maximum score of 10/10. NVIDIA has demonstrated a remarkable 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 54.30% and a 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 38.50%. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 36.58%. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at 90.30%, while the 5-Year rate is 43.40%. The EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is expected to be 37.90%, indicating a strong and sustained growth pattern for NVIDIA. 1782411847350251520.png

Investor Confidence in NVIDIA

Notable investors have taken significant positions in NVIDIA, demonstrating confidence in the company's future. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds 13,771,912 shares, representing a 0.56% share percentage. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) owns 8,941,935 shares, equating to 0.36% of the company, and Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) has a stake of 4,322,201 shares, or 0.17%. These holdings reflect the investment community's belief in NVIDIA's potential for continued success.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, NVIDIA stands out with its colossal market cap of $1.98 trillion. Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) has a market cap of $565.53 billion, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD, Financial) is valued at $241.86 billion, and Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, Financial) at $177.24 billion. NVIDIA's market dominance is clear when viewed against these industry peers.

Conclusion: NVIDIA's Market Position

In conclusion, NVIDIA's recent stock performance reflects its fair valuation and the market's response to its strong profitability and growth metrics. The company's strategic positioning in the semiconductor industry, coupled with its innovative approach to GPUs and AI, has garnered the attention of significant shareholders and investors. NVIDIA's market cap dominance over its competitors further underscores its status as a leading technology company. As NVIDIA continues to navigate the dynamic tech landscape, its financial health and growth prospects make it a noteworthy consideration for value investors.

