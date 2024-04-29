Long-established in the Utilities - Regulated industry, PG&E Corp (PCG, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 0.21%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 1.38%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of PG&E Corp.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned PG&E Corp the GF Score of 66 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding PG&E Corp's Business

PG&E Corp, with a market cap of $44.15 billion and sales of $24.43 billion, operates primarily through its main subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric. This regulated utility serves over 5 million electricity customers and 4.6 million gas customers across Central and Northern California. The company's operating margin stands at 16.38%. Notably, PG&E Corp navigated through bankruptcy court supervision from January 2019 to June 2020 and has a history of restructuring, including the sale of its unregulated assets in 2004.

Financial Strength Breakdown

PG&E Corp's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The interest coverage ratio of 1.4 positions it worse than 86.88% of its industry peers, signaling potential difficulties in managing interest expenses. The Altman Z-Score of 0.46 falls below the distress threshold, indicating possible financial distress in the near future. Moreover, the low cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01 and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, coupled with a debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.92, further underscore the company's financial vulnerabilities.

Growth Prospects

PG&E Corp's growth trajectory appears to be stunted, as reflected by its low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by an average of 8% per year over the past three years, which is worse than 93.32% of the companies in its industry. This decline in revenue, along with a one-star predictability rank, raises concerns about the company's ability to maintain revenue and earnings consistency in a rapidly changing market.

Next Steps

Considering PG&E Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors should be cautious and consider these factors when evaluating the company's future prospects. For those seeking more robust investment opportunities, GuruFocus Premium members can explore companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

