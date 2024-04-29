Verizon Outperforms Earnings Expectations But Faces Market Skepticism

Verizon (VZ, Financial) exceeded earnings forecasts with steady revenue growth in Q1, despite the challenges of inflation leading to strategic pricing actions. The company witnessed a minor loss of 68,000 retail postpaid phone subscribers, a notable improvement from the previous year and better than analyst expectations. With a confident start to FY24, Verizon remains optimistic about achieving its guidance, including an adjusted EPS of $4.50-4.70, wireless service revenue growth of +2.0-3.5%, and a CapEx of $17.0-17.5 billion.

Verizon's success in limiting phone subscriber churn to 0.89% can be attributed to effective price adjustments and a strong network quality that keeps it ahead of competitors like AT&T (T, Financial) and T-Mobile US (TMUS, Financial). Moreover, Verizon has enhanced customer loyalty through attractive bundles with streaming services such as Netflix (NFLX, Financial) Max (WBD, Financial), and the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN (DIS, Financial) package, offering them at a lower cost than separate subscriptions.

The company's Consumer segment saw a revenue increase of 0.8% year-over-year to $25.1 billion, compensating for the underperformance in the Business segment. This contributed to a total revenue growth of 0.3% to $33.0 billion. However, concerns arose as broadband net additions slowed and the Business segment's revenue fell by 1.6% year-over-year to $7.4 billion, highlighting the economic and competitive challenges Verizon faces.

Despite initial positive reactions to Q1 achievements, Verizon's stock struggled as investors focused on the broader challenges, including a slow broadband net add rate and competitive pressures in the Business segment. The company's efforts to distinguish itself in a market with limited competitors and focus on debt reduction, rather than stock repurchases or dividend increases, may lead to continued sideways movement in its stock price in the near term.

