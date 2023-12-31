DiJoseph points to the relative stability in investors' stakes across the three fund types over the last decade or so as meaningful progress toward better outcomes for investors.

The broad U.S. stock market shed roughly 35% of its value in the span of a month in early 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic emerged. It declined about 20% in 2022. Neither downturn led to an especially large change in the aggregate equity allocation.

Vanguard and other industry sources have for many years identified various forms of an investor “behavior gap”—significant shortfalls in the returns that investors realize relative to the nominal returns provided by their funds or the broad financial markets.1

One way our Investment Advisory Research Center defines the gap is as the return shortfall that tends to accumulate when investors' equity allocations are below their long-term average level. The team estimates that, for the 2000-2012 period, that shortfall averaged 1.55 percentage points annually. Given that tens of trillions of dollars are invested in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), such a shortfall spells hundreds of billions in foregone investor returns.

Indeed, if the 1.55-percentage-point return gap had persisted in the 2013–2023 period, investors would have accumulated roughly $500 billion less than they did.2 Instead, notably more consistent allocations to equity, bond, and money market funds helped preserve that wealth, DiJoseph says.