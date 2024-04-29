Cardinal Health Faces Challenges as OptumRx Contracts Expire

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cardinal Health (CAH, Financial) shares experienced a downturn, approaching their lowest levels since 2024, following the announcement that its lucrative distribution contracts with OptumRx (UNH, Financial) will not be renewed post-June. This development was particularly significant given the absence of updates from management since February, despite OptumRx's status as a major, long-standing client.

The termination of the OptumRx contract, valued at over $30 billion and essential for CAH in 2023, poses a considerable loss. Nonetheless, CAH has reaffirmed its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) forecast for FY24 at $7.20 to $7.35 and maintains its long-term profitability goals, including a 12-14% consolidated adjusted EPS compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and a 4-6% segment profit CAGR in its Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment.

Despite reiterating certain financial targets, CAH did not update its previous revenue growth projection of 10-12%. This omission likely leads analysts to revise their forecasts to reflect the anticipated revenue shortfall from the OptumRx contract expiration.

  • OptumRx contracts accounted for 16% of CAH's FY23 revenue, predominantly benefiting its Pharmaceutical Distribution division. The loss of these contracts not only impacts this division significantly but also increases CAH's dependency on other major clients like CVS Health (CVS, Financial) and Kroger (KR, Financial).
  • CAH's reiterated profitability targets may seem promising, but the OptumRx sales generated a lower operating margin compared to the overall Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment, diminishing their impact.
  • Although CAH expects to maintain an average adjusted free cash flow of around $2.0 billion from FY24-FY26, the end of the OptumRx contract is likely to result in below-average adjusted free cash flow in FY25. This situation puts additional pressure on the financial performance in FY24 and FY26, potentially affecting the company's ability to increase or accelerate share repurchases as part of its $3.5 billion buyback program.

The expiration of the OptumRx contracts raises concerns among investors regarding CAH's future revenue growth, especially amidst other challenges like direct-to-consumer mail services and government regulations. However, as one of only three pharmaceutical distributors in the country, CAH is in a strong position to navigate through this period of uncertainty and volatility.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.