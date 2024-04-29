Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Analyst EPS Projections

Stable Credit Quality and Strategic Capital Management Drive Performance

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $0.74, surpassing the estimated $0.70.
  • Net Income: Reached $12.6 million, exceeding the forecast of $11.65 million.
  • Revenue: Details on total revenue were not provided in the earnings summary.
  • Net Interest Income: Declined to $38.4 million from $39.3 million in the previous quarter, reflecting higher deposit costs.
  • Noninterest Income: Increased by $0.9 million to $18.1 million, driven by higher mortgage banking revenues and wealth management fees.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: Decreased to $0.9 million, down from $2.0 million in the prior quarter, indicating improved credit quality.
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased 82,540 shares of common stock, highlighting ongoing capital return efforts.
Article's Main Image

On April 22, 2024, Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) released its 8-K filing, announcing a net income of $12.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024. This performance surpasses the analyst's estimated earnings per share of $0.70 and reflects a slight decrease from the $13.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share reported in the first quarter of 2023. The company's net income also exceeded the estimated $11.65 million for the quarter.

1782477233408077824.png

Capital City Bank Group Inc, a prominent financial holding company based in Florida, offers a comprehensive range of banking services including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, and more through its extensive network in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

Quarterly Financial Performance

The bank reported a tax-equivalent net interest income of $38.4 million for Q1 2024, a decrease from $39.3 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to higher deposit costs which increased by 19 basis points to 85 basis points. Despite these challenges, the bank managed a net interest margin of 4.01%, slightly down by six basis points from Q4 2023.

Noninterest income saw an improvement, rising by $0.9 million to $18.1 million, thanks to higher mortgage banking revenues and wealth management fees. On the expense side, noninterest expenses were tightly controlled, registering a modest increase of $0.2 million to $40.2 million.

Capital City Bank Group's balance sheet showed moderate growth in loan balances, with a 0.6% increase to $17.4 million on average, although end-of-period figures slightly declined. Deposit balances reflected a similar trend with a slight increase on average but a decrease at the end of the period.

Strategic Achievements and Capital Management

The bank's strategic management of capital and assets is evident in its stable credit quality and the strategic repurchase of 82,540 shares of common stock. Chairman, President, and CEO William G. Smith, Jr. commented on the quarter's results, highlighting solid earnings and capital growth amidst a challenging operating environment. He remains optimistic about the bank's positioning for the remainder of the year.

Analysis and Outlook

While the operating environment poses challenges, particularly with rising deposit costs, Capital City Bank Group's strategic initiatives appear to be paying off, as seen in the growth of tangible book value per diluted share and stable asset quality metrics. The bank's proactive management strategies and robust service offerings position it well to navigate future uncertainties and leverage opportunities for growth.

As the bank continues to execute its strategic plans, investors and stakeholders will likely watch for continued improvements in efficiency and capital management, which are crucial for sustaining profitability and shareholder value in a competitive banking landscape.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

With approximately $4.3 billion in assets, Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida. It operates 63 banking offices and 104 ATMs across three states, providing a full spectrum of banking services to its diverse clientele. For more information, visit www.ccbg.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Capital City Bank Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.