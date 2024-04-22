HealthStream Inc (HSTM) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Revenue and EPS Estimates

Robust Growth and Strategic Initiatives Propel Performance

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $72.8 million for Q1 2024, up 6% from $68.9 million in Q1 2023, slightly surpassing the estimate of $71.88 million.
  • Net Income: Increased significantly to $5.2 million, up 99% from $2.6 million in the previous year, exceeding the estimated $3.44 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Rose to $0.17 per diluted share from $0.09, significantly above the estimated $0.11.
  • Operating Income: More than doubled to $5.7 million, a 97% increase from $2.9 million in Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Grew by 24% to $17.1 million from $13.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Capital Expenditures: Totaled $6.9 million, reflecting ongoing investment in business growth.
  • Dividend: Announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.028 per share, payable on May 17, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On April 22, 2024, HealthStream Inc (HSTM, Financial), a leader in healthcare workforce solutions, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a revenue of $72.8 million, exceeding the estimated $71.88 million and marking a 6% increase from the previous year. This performance was highlighted in the company's 8-K filing. Notably, HealthStream's earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $0.17, significantly surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.11.

Company Overview

HealthStream Inc provides comprehensive workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. Its offerings, primarily through SaaS-based products, focus on workforce development and provider solutions, including credentialing and privileging. The majority of HealthStream's revenue is derived from subscription services, indicating a strong recurring revenue model that supports long-term financial stability.

Financial Performance Highlights

The first quarter saw HealthStream achieving a net income of $5.2 million, a 99% increase compared to $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. This impressive growth in net income and EPS was partly due to reduced labor costs and lower professional fees, alongside increased revenues from subscription services. The company also reported a significant 97% increase in operating income, which rose to $5.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $17.1 million, up 24% from the previous year, reflecting efficient operational management and robust revenue growth. HealthStream's balance sheet remains strong with $83.7 million in cash and marketable securities, and no outstanding debt, positioning the company well for future investments and shareholder returns.

Strategic Initiatives and Outlook

HealthStream's strategic focus on streamlining operations and enhancing its technology platform was evident from its reduced operating expenses and capitalization of software development. The company also completed a share repurchase program, underscoring its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Looking ahead, HealthStream reaffirmed its 2024 guidance, anticipating revenues between $292 million and $296 million and adjusted EBITDA between $64.5 million and $67.5 million.

CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. commented on the results, stating,

We were pleased to achieve record quarterly revenues, record adjusted EBITDA, and a strong quarter overall, giving us confidence to reiterate our previously announced financial guidance. We believe our workforce solutions are well-aligned with the current industry focus to engage, retain, and develop the healthcare workforce."

Investor and Analyst Insights

The positive earnings report and the reaffirmation of the financial outlook for 2024 suggest that HealthStream is on a solid path to sustained growth. The company's strategic initiatives, particularly in enhancing its technology offerings and operational efficiencies, are likely to continue supporting its leading position in the healthcare solutions market.

Investors and analysts may access more detailed financial discussions and future projections during the upcoming conference call hosted by HealthStream's executive team. This will provide further insights into the company’s strategies and operational tactics moving forward.

For detailed financial figures and future projections, please refer to the full earnings report and supplementary financial documents provided by HealthStream Inc.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from HealthStream Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.