Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK, Financial), a global financial services company, has seen a significant insider sell transaction according to a recent SEC filing. Sr. Exec. Vice President Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company on April 18, 2024. The transaction was reported through an SEC Filing, which can be accessed here.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp is a leading investment company that provides investment management, investment services, and wealth management that help individuals and institutions to manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 89,890 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sell by Catherine Keating represents a continuation of this selling trend among insiders at Bank of New York Mellon Corp, with a total of 6 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp were trading at $54.88, giving the company a market capitalization of $42.745 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 13.94, slightly above the industry median of 13.38 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $54.88 and a GF Value of $54.64, Bank of New York Mellon Corp is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, factoring in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.