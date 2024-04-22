Q1 2024 Dynex Capital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Jay, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Dynex Capital, Inc. First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Alison Griffin, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Alison Griffin - Dynex Capital Inc - VP - IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Dynex Capital's first quarter 2024 earnings call. The press release associated with today's call was issued and filed with the SEC this morning, April 22nd, 2024. You may view the press release from the homepage of the Dynex website at Dynex Capital.com, as well as on the SEC's website at SEC.gov.



Before we begin, we wish to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words believe expect, forecast, anticipate, estimate, project, plan and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements that