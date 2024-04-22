Apr 22, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Presentation

Apr 22, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ben Goldsmith

Menhaden Capital Management LLC - CEO

* Luciano Suana

Menhaden Capital Management LLP - Chief Investment Officer



=====================

Operator



(Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand you over to Ben Goldsmith, CEO. Good afternoon, sir.



Ben Goldsmith - Menhaden Capital Management LLC - CEO



Thank you so much for hosting this. I'm sorry to interrupt with a technical question, but I don't know how to change the slides -- oh, my ability to do it has just come back.



Thank you all very much for attending this. We're really grateful that you're taking the time. We've got a presentation that we're going to take you through relatively swiftly to make time for discussion for questions and so on. If at any time you want to put a question, put it in the website and we will answer it.



So I teamed up with Graham Thomas, former Chairman of the Executive Committee at RIT