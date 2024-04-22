Q4 2024 AZZ Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the AZZ., Inc., Q4 and Year-End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.(Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sandy Martin, three-part advisors. Please go ahead.



Sandy Martin - AZZ Inc - Modertor



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review AZZ financial results for the fiscal 2020 for fourth quarter and full year which ended February 29, 2024.



For joining the call today are Tom Ferguson, President and Chief Financial Executive Officer; Philip Sherringham, Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communication and Investor Relations. After today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Please note the live webcast for today's call, which can be found at www.azz.com/investors dash events.



Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements