Q1 2024 Bank of Hawaii Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question. During the session, you will need to press star one one on your telephone You will then hear an automated message advising your Hannes rigs. To withdraw your question, please press star one again. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Cindy Wyrick, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Cindy Wyrick - Bank of Hawaii Corp - Director of Investor Relations



Thank you, Myron. I'd like to welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us today as we discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Joining me today is our CEO, Peter Ho, CFO, Dean Shigemura, our Chief Risk Officer, Brad Shairson and our IR manager, Chang Park.



Before we get started, let me remind you