Q1 2024 Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Simpson Manufacturing Company first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Kim Orlando of ADDO Investor Relations. You may begin.



Kimberly Orlando - ADDO Investor Relations - IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Simpson Manufacturing Company's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Any statements made on this call that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on certain estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.



We encourage you to read the risks described in the company's public filings and reports, which are available on the SEC's or the company's corporate website. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or