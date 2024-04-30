Director Clint Hurt Sells 4,568 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Corp (PNRG)

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago

Director Clint Hurt has sold 4,568 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Corp (PNRG, Financial) on April 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $100.09 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $457,211.12. PrimeEnergy Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas. The company primarily operates in the United States. Over the past year, Clint Hurt has sold a total of 14,568 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Corp and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider selling activity at the company. In the past year, there have been no insider buys but 14 insider sells involving company stock. 1782637398132420608.png The insider transaction history indicates a trend of insider sales, which could be of interest to current and potential investors. In terms of valuation, PrimeEnergy Resources Corp's shares were trading at $100.09 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $177.771 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9.16, which is below the industry median of 11.185 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. 1782637416725770240.png The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.99, with a GF Value of $100.76, indicating that PrimeEnergy Resources Corp is fairly valued based on GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock valuation, investors can refer to the full SEC filing and the comprehensive analysis available on GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
