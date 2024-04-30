Atlassian Corp President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells Company Shares

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company on April 19, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $193.63 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $147,158.80. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,568 shares of Atlassian Corp and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed within the company, where insider sells have been prevalent. In the past year, there have been no insider buys but a total of 569 insider sells for the company. Atlassian Corp's stock market capitalization stands at $50.35 billion, reflecting the scale of the enterprise. On the day of the insider's recent sale, the stock was trading at $193.63, which, according to the GuruFocus Value, indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.63, with the GF Value estimated at $309.11 per share. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings, price-sales, price-book, and price-to-free cash flow ratios. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. 1782637499533914112.png The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the selling and buying activities of insiders over time, which can be an indicator of the company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation. 1782637517552644096.png The GF Value image offers insight into the stock's valuation compared to its intrinsic value, suggesting that Atlassian Corp's shares may currently be undervalued in the market. For investors monitoring insider activities as an indicator of corporate confidence and direction, the consistent selling by insiders at Atlassian Corp, including the recent sale by President Anutthara Bharadwaj, could be a point of consideration. However, it is essential to look at the broader context, including the company's valuation metrics and market performance, when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.