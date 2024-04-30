Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company on April 19, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $193.63 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $147,158.80. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,568 shares of Atlassian Corp and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed within the company, where insider sells have been prevalent. In the past year, there have been no insider buys but a total of 569 insider sells for the company. Atlassian Corp's stock market capitalization stands at $50.35 billion, reflecting the scale of the enterprise. On the day of the insider's recent sale, the stock was trading at $193.63, which, according to the GuruFocus Value, indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.63, with the GF Value estimated at $309.11 per share. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings, price-sales, price-book, and price-to-free cash flow ratios. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the selling and buying activities of insiders over time, which can be an indicator of the company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation. The GF Value image offers insight into the stock's valuation compared to its intrinsic value, suggesting that Atlassian Corp's shares may currently be undervalued in the market. For investors monitoring insider activities as an indicator of corporate confidence and direction, the consistent selling by insiders at Atlassian Corp, including the recent sale by President Anutthara Bharadwaj, could be a point of consideration. However, it is essential to look at the broader context, including the company's valuation metrics and market performance, when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

