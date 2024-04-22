Release Date: April 22, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you share with us, was the $2.1 million litigation settlement related to the wealth management business or something else?

A: Edward Handy, Chairman and CEO of Washington Trust Bancorp, confirmed that the settlement was related to the wealth management business.

Q: Is the litigation surrounding those people leaving fully resolved with this settlement?

A: Edward Handy confirmed that the settlement fully resolved the litigation.

Q: Can you share your thoughts on the outlook for the net interest margin?

A: Ronald Ohsberg, CFO of Washington Trust Bancorp, mentioned that the forecast includes an expectation of a net interest margin of 1.80% for the second quarter, with some uncertainty around Federal Reserve actions influencing future projections.

Q: What are the expectations and means for the new deposit strategy you mentioned?

A: Edward Handy explained that the strategy includes implementing new technology for automated account opening and a referral program, aiming to enhance deposit growth through cultural and technological changes.

Q: How do you manage loan growth without turning away quality customers?

A: Edward Handy discussed maintaining a balance by selling participation interests in existing loans and allowing non-core loans to pay off, focusing on supporting customers who need the bank the most while managing overall loan growth.

Q: What is the outlook for the provision given the improvement in non-performing assets?

A: Ronald Ohsberg suggested maintaining the provision for credit losses at around $1 million per quarter, based on current assessments and the bank's conservative approach to managing credit risk.

