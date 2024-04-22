Release Date: April 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How does the rate environment affect the ability and willingness to deploy through the restructuring of the securities book?

A: Michael Baron Maguire, Senior EVP & CFO of Truist Financial Corporation, explained that the rate environment is considered in their framework, which remains committed to maintaining a relative capital position and replacing earnings from TIH. The current rate environment provides a bit of benefit from a cash reinvestment perspective, although it also means a slightly higher realized loss.

Q: Can you comment on the options for deploying capital organically, in buybacks, and other areas?

A: William Henry Rogers, CEO, noted that the focus is on growth within the business, particularly in consumer and wholesale sectors, where margins remain strong. Truist plans to resume share repurchases, aiming for a meaningful and durable program. The approach will consider various alternatives in the current rate environment, including tax efficiencies related to the TIH sale.

Q: What are your expectations for commercial lending pipelines and their execution?

A: CEO William Henry Rogers mentioned an improvement in commercial lending pipelines, indicating a shift towards more discussions and engagements with clients about potential expansions. Execution will depend on market conditions, but Truist's relevance in discussions has increased, leading to new relationships and heightened activity.

Q: Could you elaborate on the strategy for indirect auto loans and its impact on corporate client relevance?

A: Rogers clarified that Truist is focusing on core prime auto business, enhancing relevance to dealers and adding to the portfolio. This approach aligns with maintaining strong risk profiles and discipline in capital optimization, contributing positively to the business.

Q: What changes have occurred within the NII expectations and how do they relate to the rate cut expectations and deposit mix?

A: CFO Michael Baron Maguire explained that the adjustment in NII expectations is primarily due to fewer anticipated rate cuts and ongoing pressure on pricing and mix on the liabilities side. The guide for NII contemplates these factors, aiming for a trough in the second quarter, with modest improvements expected thereafter.

Q: How does the potential restructuring of the bond portfolio fit into the overall capital strategy, especially considering Basel III regulations?

A: Maguire noted that the restructuring aims to optimize capital by replacing TIH earnings and improving liquidity positions in anticipation of stricter liquidity requirements. The strategy will consider market conditions and the mix of securities and cash, aligning with broader financial health and regulatory readiness.

Q: What is the anticipated impact of the sale of insurance on tangible book value and the strategy for deploying the $10 billion in proceeds?

A: The sale is expected to improve tangible book value by approximately one-third. The deployment of the $10 billion proceeds will aim to add asset sensitivity to the balance sheet, enhancing NII trajectory while maintaining alignment with broader strategic goals and market conditions.

