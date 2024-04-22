Release Date: April 22, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into your outlook for the year, particularly in terms of delivery schedules and revenue from upfront products?

A: John M. Wall, Senior VP & CFO of Cadence Design Systems, explained that the company anticipates a significant portion of revenue to be more second-half weighted due to the recent launch of new hardware systems. He highlighted that upfront revenue, which was 20% in Q1 2023, is only 10% this year, but is expected to be around 17.5% for the full year. The shift towards the second half is also due to a record backlog and bookings in Q1, particularly in IP, which will likely convert to revenue later in the year.

: How is the transition from second-generation to third-generation hardware systems affecting your business, particularly in terms of customer adoption and revenue impact?

A: Anirudh Devgan, CEO of Cadence, shared that the transition to the third-generation hardware systems (Z3 X3) is expected to be significant, with the new systems offering substantial improvements in capacity and performance. This transition is anticipated to shift some upfront revenue to the second half of the year as production ramps up to meet the new demand.

Q: What are the expectations for China's revenue contribution in light of the current geopolitical and market conditions?

A: John M. Wall noted that revenue from China is expected to be flat to down this year, attributing this to the strong performance in the previous year and the impact of geopolitical factors. He emphasized the company's efforts to mitigate risks and maintain a diversified geographical revenue stream.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of AI on your business and how it's influencing customer engagements and product development?

A: Anirudh Devgan highlighted the profound impact of AI across three key areas: infrastructure build-out for AI, application of AI in Cadence's products, and new market opportunities driven by AI. He noted significant customer successes with AI-enhanced tools, leading to substantial improvements in power efficiency and design productivity.

Q: With the introduction of third-generation hardware, what are the expectations for customer adoption and how does it compare to previous generations?

A: Anirudh Devgan explained that the Z3 X3 systems offer a significant leap in performance and capacity, which is expected to attract strong demand, particularly from companies working on large AI and computing projects. The transition to these new systems is seen as a critical step in maintaining technological leadership and meeting future customer needs.

Q: How does the ramp-up of new hardware systems like Z3 X3 influence your financial projections for the upcoming quarters?

A: John M. Wall addressed that while the new systems are expected to drive strong demand, there is an anticipated shift in revenue recognition towards the second half of the year as the company scales up production. This shift is factored into their financial guidance, with a conservative approach to account for the transition phase.

