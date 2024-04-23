On April 23, 2024, First BanCorp (FBP, Financial), a leading financial holding company operating primarily through its principal subsidiary, FirstBank Puerto Rico, disclosed its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a net income of $73.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst's estimated earnings per share of $0.37. This performance marks a slight decrease from the $79.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, reported in the previous quarter but shows a significant improvement from $70.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. The full details of the earnings can be viewed in the 8-K filing.

Company Overview

First BanCorp, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, operates through various segments including Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer (Retail) Banking, with the latter being the most significant revenue generator. The company primarily serves the Puerto Rico region, which contributes the majority of its revenue, although it also has operations in the United States and the Virgin Islands.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Developments

For Q1 2024, FBP reported a net interest income of $196.5 million, slightly down from $196.7 million in the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses was notably lower at $12.2 million compared to $18.8 million in Q4 2023, reflecting improved asset quality and successful recovery efforts. Non-interest income saw a modest increase to $33.98 million, up from $33.6 million in the prior quarter.

President and CEO Aurelio Alemán highlighted the company's strategic achievements, noting the growth in the loan portfolio for the ninth consecutive quarter and the effective management of the expense base. He also emphasized the company's strategic partnership with nCino aimed at enhancing commercial lending operations. These initiatives are part of FBP's broader strategy to navigate a challenging interest rate environment and capitalize on market opportunities to bolster financial performance.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

FBP's balance sheet remains robust with total loans growing by $130.7 million, driven by increases in commercial and construction loans, particularly in the Puerto Rico and Florida regions. Despite a slight increase in non-performing assets, early delinquency metrics improved, and the allowance for credit losses coverage ratio was stable at 2.14%.

Liquidity and Capital Adequacy

The company maintained strong liquidity and capital levels, with cash and equivalents increasing to $684.5 million. FBP also reported a healthy capital adequacy ratio, with common equity tier 1 (CET1) at 15.90%, well above regulatory requirements. This financial stability supports the company's ongoing shareholder returns, including $50.0 million in common stock repurchases and $26.6 million in dividends paid during the quarter.

Outlook and Forward-Looking Statements

Looking ahead, First BanCorp remains focused on leveraging its strong market position and capitalizing on strategic growth opportunities. The management team is optimistic about the company's ability to manage through the interest rate cycle and continue delivering value to shareholders.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to participate in the upcoming earnings conference call and webcast on April 23, 2024, for further insights into the company's strategies and financial performance.

For detailed financial tables and further information, refer to First BanCorp's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First BanCorp for further details.