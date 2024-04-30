What's Driving General Motors Co's Surprising 23% Stock Rally?

General Motors Co (GM, Financial) has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance. With a current market capitalization of $52.31 billion and a stock price of $45.31, GM has seen a 1.22% gain over the past week and an impressive 22.70% gain over the past three months. This surge in stock price has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike, prompting a closer examination of the underlying factors contributing to this momentum.

Assessing GM's Market Valuation

When evaluating GM's stock value, the GF Value is a critical metric. Currently, the GF Value stands at $52.45, slightly above the past GF Value of $52.44. This indicates that GM's stock is modestly undervalued, which contrasts with the previous assessment of a possible value trap. Such a shift in valuation suggests that GM's stock is now seen as a more attractive investment opportunity, with potential for further appreciation.

Introduction to General Motors Co

General Motors Co, a titan in the Vehicles & Parts industry, has a storied history and a diverse portfolio of brands and segments. GM's North American segment, along with its international operations, Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, and GM Financial, form the core of its business. After a brief setback in 2021 due to a chip shortage, GM reclaimed its position as the U.S. market share leader in 2022, boasting a 16.5% share. Despite a hiccup in its autonomous vehicle operations following an accident, GM is poised to resume its driverless services in 2024. With over 80% ownership of Cruise and a robust financial arm established through the acquisition of AmeriCredit, GM's business model is multifaceted and forward-looking.

GM's Profitability in Focus

GM's Profitability Rank stands at a solid 6/10, reflecting a competitive position within the industry. The company's operating margin of 5.41% is better than over half of its industry peers. Additionally, GM's return on equity (ROE) of 14.55% and return on assets (ROA) of 3.72% surpass the majority of competitors, indicating efficient management and profitability. The return on invested capital (ROIC) at 4.23% further demonstrates GM's adeptness at generating cash flow relative to its capital investments. With nine years of profitability over the past decade, GM's financial health appears robust.

GM's Growth Trajectory

The Growth Rank for GM is also at 6/10, indicating a stable growth pattern. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share of 13.90% outperforms two-thirds of its industry peers. While the 5-year revenue growth rate per share is more modest at 4.00%, it still fares better than half of the competition. Looking ahead, GM's estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 1.50%, which, although not stellar, is better than a small fraction of its peers. The 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates of 16.20% and 7.50%, respectively, further illustrate GM's capacity to increase earnings, which is a positive sign for investors.

Investor Confidence in GM

Notable investors have shown confidence in GM's prospects. Leading the pack is HOTCHKIS & WILEY, holding 18,097,486 shares, representing a 1.57% share percentage. Following closely is Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 11,562,000 shares, and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 11,031,394 shares, each demonstrating a strong belief in GM's value and future performance.

GM Versus Its Competitors

GM's market position is further contextualized by comparing it to its competitors. Ford Motor Co (F, Financial) has a market cap closely trailing GM at $51.24 billion, while Li Auto Inc (LI, Financial) and Stellantis NV (STLA, Financial) have market caps of $25.67 billion and $74.77 billion, respectively. This comparison highlights GM's significant presence in the industry and its competitive stance among leading vehicle manufacturers.

Conclusion: GM's Stock Outlook

In summary, General Motors Co's recent stock performance and modest undervaluation present a compelling case for investors. The company's solid profitability and growth metrics, combined with the confidence shown by significant holders, underscore its potential for sustained success. When juxtaposed with its competitors, GM's market position appears strong, suggesting that the stock's recent rally may be just the beginning of a longer-term upward trend.

