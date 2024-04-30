What's Driving Tandem Diabetes Care Inc's Surprising 31% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price over recent periods. With a current market capitalization of $2.16 billion, the stock is trading at $33.45, reflecting a slight loss of 0.41% over the past week. However, looking at a broader timeframe, TNDM has seen a significant gain of 30.68% over the past three months. Despite this impressive short-term growth, the company's GF Value stands at $56.61, down from $76.88 three months ago, suggesting a possible value trap and advising investors to think twice before taking action.

Introduction to Tandem Diabetes Care Inc

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, operating within the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, is a specialized manufacturer and marketer of durable insulin pumps. The company's flagship product, the t:slim X2 device, has been a significant contributor to its market presence, primarily in the U.S. Tandem's business model includes sales of the pumps, which account for over half of its total revenue, and disposable infusion sets, which represent another third. These sets require regular replacement, ensuring a recurring revenue stream for the company. 1782774233974337536.png

Assessing Tandem's Profitability

Tandem's financial health, as indicated by its Profitability Rank, is currently at a low 3 out of 10. The company's operating margin stands at a concerning -31.19%, although it fares better than 33.37% of 815 companies in the same industry. Its Return on Equity (ROE) is deeply negative at -64.13%, yet it still outperforms 18.99% of its peers. Similarly, Tandem's Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) are at -22.97% and -61.62%, respectively, indicating significant room for improvement in profitability. Over the past decade, Tandem has only managed to achieve profitability in one year, which is better than 8.93% of the companies in the industry. 1782774255751163904.png

Growth Trajectory of Tandem Diabetes Care

In contrast to its profitability challenges, Tandem's growth narrative is much more positive. The company's Growth Rank is an impressive 9 out of 10. It has achieved a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 12.10%, surpassing 60.78% of 742 companies in the industry. Over a 5-year period, this growth rate per share increases to 25.40%, outperforming 86.4% of its peers. The estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 11.54%, which is better than 53.23% of the companies. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at a staggering -103.10%, indicating that while revenue is growing, profitability is not keeping pace. 1782774275627970560.png

Notable Shareholders in Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem's shareholder base includes several prominent investors. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) leads the pack with 990,336 shares, representing a 1.52% stake in the company. Following him is Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), holding 262,643 shares, which translates to a 0.4% share percentage. Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) also has a significant investment with 231,738 shares, amounting to a 0.36% stake. These notable shareholders reflect a vote of confidence in Tandem's market strategy and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Tandem's market capitalization of $2.16 billion places it in a competitive position within the industry. UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT, Financial) has a market cap of $1.66 billion, while TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX, Financial) is valued at $2.87 billion, and Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC, Financial) at $1.78 billion. These figures suggest that Tandem is performing competitively in terms of market capitalization among its peers.

Conclusion

In summary, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc's recent stock performance has been robust, with a significant 30.68% gain over the past three months. However, the company's current GF Valuation indicates a possible value trap, urging investors to exercise caution. Tandem's position within the medical devices industry is strong, particularly in terms of growth prospects, but profitability remains a challenge. The presence of notable shareholders like Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) suggests confidence in the company's strategy. Finally, when compared to its competitors, Tandem's market capitalization indicates it is holding its own in a competitive market.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.