With a notable daily gain of 18.8% and an impressive 3-month gain of 30.93%, Hibbett Inc (HIBB, Financial) has captured the attention of investors. The company boasts a solid Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 8.15. However, a critical question arises: is Hibbett modestly overvalued? This article delves into a valuation analysis to explore this question and provide investors with a clearer picture of Hibbett's market value.

Company Introduction

Hibbett Inc (HIBB, Financial) is a prominent player in the retail sports goods sector, operating a variety of store formats, including Hibbett Sports, City Gear, and Sports Additions. With a focus on team sports apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment, Hibbett has carved out a strong presence in the South, Southwest, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions of the United States. The company's partnerships with leading brands such as Nike, Under Armour, and Adidas contribute to its robust market position.

Comparing Hibbett's current stock price of $86.12 to the GF Value of $72.35, we can initiate a deeper investigation into its fair market valuation. This comparison sets the stage for a comprehensive analysis of Hibbett's intrinsic value.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive metric that represents a stock's intrinsic value, calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. This value serves as a benchmark for what the stock's fair trading value ought to be. When the stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, the stock is considered overvalued, indicating potential for poor future returns. Conversely, if the price is well below this line, the stock may promise higher future returns.

At a market cap of $1 billion, Hibbett (HIBB, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued according to the GF Value. This suggests that the long-term return of Hibbett's stock may not align with the company's business growth.

Financial Strength Analysis

Assessing a company's financial strength is critical to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into a company's financial robustness. Hibbett's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.06, which is lower than 88.79% of its peers in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Despite this, Hibbett's overall financial strength is rated a fair 7 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

A company's profitability and growth are pivotal in evaluating its investment potential. Hibbett has maintained profitability over the past decade, with an operating margin of 7.93% that outperforms 71.33% of its industry counterparts. Furthermore, the company has demonstrated strong growth, with an average annual revenue increase of 18%, ranking it favorably within its industry segment.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another method to gauge profitability. Hibbett's ROIC over the past 12 months is an impressive 14.06, exceeding its WACC of 9.36, indicating the company's effective capital allocation and value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Hibbett (HIBB, Financial) displays signs of being modestly overvalued, its financial condition remains fair and its profitability is robust. With growth that outpaces a significant portion of its industry, Hibbett is a company worth monitoring. For more detailed financial insights, investors can review Hibbett's 30-Year Financials here.

