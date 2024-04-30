Insights into Muhlenkamp's Q1 2024 Investment Moves and Top Holdings

Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio), the seasoned value investor and founder of Muhlenkamp & Company, Inc., has made notable changes to his investment portfolio in the first quarter of 2024. Known for his long-term investment strategy and focus on companies with strong financials and high return on equity, Muhlenkamp's latest 13F filing reveals his latest moves in the stock market, reflecting his belief in the intrinsic value of businesses and the importance of investing in stocks with favorable P/E ratios relative to their growth rates.

Key Position Increases

Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio) has bolstered his positions in a total of 26 stocks during this quarter. Noteworthy increases include:

Newmont Corp (NEM, Financial), where he added an additional 135,348 shares, bringing the total to 278,949 shares. This move marks a significant 94.25% increase in share count and a 1.41% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $9,997,530.

Royal Gold Inc (RGLD, Financial), with an additional 28,414 shares, resulting in a total of 85,899 shares. This adjustment represents a 49.43% increase in share count, with a total value of $10,463,360.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio is composed of 29 stocks. The top holdings include 6.12% in Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial), 6.03% in McKesson Corp (MCK, Financial), 5.77% in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA, Financial), 5.02% in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB, Financial), and 4.85% in EQT Corp (EQT, Financial). These investments are primarily concentrated across eight industries: Energy, Technology, Industrials, Financial Services, Consumer Cyclical, Healthcare, Basic Materials, and Communication Services, showcasing Muhlenkamp's diversified approach within his areas of expertise.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.