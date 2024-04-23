Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Surpasses Q1 Revenue Estimates with Robust Growth

Record First Quarter Results and Optimistic Full-Year Guidance

11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $254.6 million for Q1 2024, up from $221.0 million in Q1 2023, surpassing estimates of $243.41 million.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: Reached $0.86, up from $0.62 year-over-year, falling just below the estimate of $0.87.
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: Increased to $1.03 from $0.80 in the previous year, exceeding the estimated $0.87.
  • Operating Income: GAAP operating income was $57.6 million, a significant increase from $47.1 million year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: Grew to $79.7 million from $63.7 million in Q1 2023.
  • Cash Flow: Operating cash flow decreased slightly to $54.7 million from $58.7 million in the comparable period.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 293,592 shares for a total investment of $73.4 million during the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On April 23, 2024, Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH, Financial), a leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions, reported a strong start to the year, surpassing revenue expectations and demonstrating significant earnings growth in its first quarter. The company announced these results in its 8-K filing, highlighting a revenue of $254.6 million against an estimated $243.41 million. This achievement represents an increase from the $221.0 million reported in the same period last year.

Company Overview

Founded in 1990, Manhattan Associates provides advanced software solutions for managing supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Serving over 1,200 clients globally, including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers, the company has established itself as a pivotal player in enhancing operational efficiencies across diverse industries.

Financial Performance Insights

The first quarter of 2024 saw Manhattan Associates achieve a GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86, a notable rise from $0.62 in Q1 2023. The non-GAAP adjusted EPS was even more impressive at $1.03, compared to $0.80 in the prior year, indicating robust profitability and operational efficiency. This performance is particularly significant as it not only exceeded the estimated EPS of $0.87 but also reflects the company's ability to adapt and thrive amidst ongoing macroeconomic volatility.

Revenue streams showed healthy diversification with cloud subscription revenue jumping to $78.0 million from $57.2 million year-over-year. However, license revenue saw a decrease, highlighting a shift in the company’s revenue model towards more sustainable, recurring revenue streams through cloud services. Service revenue also saw an increase, contributing to the overall positive financial outcome.

Strategic Financial Management

Manhattan Associates demonstrated prudent financial management with a GAAP operating income of $57.6 million, up from $47.1 million in the previous year. The adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, stood at $79.7 million, indicating effective cost management and operational leverage. Despite a slight decrease in cash flow from operations to $54.7 million, the company maintained a strong liquidity position with $207.5 million in cash.

The company also continued its shareholder return policy by repurchasing 293,592 shares for $73.4 million and replenished its share repurchase program to $75.0 million, reflecting confidence in its financial stability and future prospects.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Full-Year Guidance

Encouraged by its first-quarter performance, Manhattan Associates has raised its full-year 2024 guidance. The company now expects total revenue to be between $1,026 million and $1,034 million, representing a growth rate of 10% to 11%. The GAAP EPS is projected to be between $2.78 and $2.86, with an adjusted EPS forecast of $3.86 to $3.94, signaling continued growth and profitability.

President and CEO Eddie Capel expressed optimism about the company's trajectory, stating,

We are very pleased with our solid start to 2024 and better than expected first quarter results. Manhattan’s fundamentals are strong, as demand continues to drive favorable pipeline and revenue momentum,"
underscoring the strategic initiatives driving the company's success.

Conclusion

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH, Financial) has set a positive tone for 2024 with its Q1 performance, outpacing market expectations and reinforcing its leadership in the supply chain and omnichannel commerce sectors. With a strong financial foundation and strategic growth initiatives, MANH is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the market and deliver sustained value to its stakeholders.

For detailed financial figures and future projections, interested parties are encouraged to view the full earnings release on the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Manhattan Associates Inc for further details.

