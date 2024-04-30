QCR Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings: A Detailed Analysis

Net Income Surpasses Estimates with Robust Core Deposit and Loan Growth

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported at $26.7 million for Q1 2024, surpassing the estimate of $21.98 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $1.58, exceeding the estimated $1.30.
  • Revenue: Net interest income was $54.7 million, demonstrating a slight decrease from the previous quarter's $55.7 million.
  • Noninterest Income: Totaled $26.9 million, with capital markets revenue contributing $16.5 million.
  • Noninterest Expenses: Controlled at $50.7 million, down from $60.9 million in the previous quarter.
  • Loan Growth: Total loans and leases grew by $104.9 million to $6.6 billion, marking a 6.4% annualized growth rate.
  • Deposit Growth: Core deposits rose significantly by $316.2 million to $6.5 billion, a 20.3% annualized increase.
Article's Main Image

On April 23, 2024, QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH, Financial) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, revealing a net income of $26.7 million and a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58. These results have notably surpassed the analyst estimates which projected earnings per share at $1.30 and net income at $21.98 million. The detailed earnings announcement was made through an 8-K filing.

Company Overview

Headquartered in Moline, Illinois, QCR Holdings Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiary banks, it offers a range of commercial and consumer banking services, along with trust and wealth management solutions. The company operates across several key markets including the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield areas.

Financial Performance Highlights

The reported net income of $26.7 million for Q1 2024 represents a slight decrease from the $27.2 million reported in the same quarter the previous year. However, it shows a significant improvement over the analyst's expectations. The earnings per share also saw a decrease from $1.60 in Q1 2023 to $1.58 in Q1 2024 but still outperformed the forecasted $1.30.

QCR Holdings reported a net interest income of $54.7 million, a slight decrease from the previous quarter's $55.7 million. This was primarily due to increased interest expenses linked to the maturity of interest rate caps and the conversion of subordinated debt to a higher rate, which collectively added $1.3 million in additional interest expense.

Operational Highlights and Strategic Growth

The company saw significant growth in core deposits, which surged by $316.2 million, reflecting a robust annualized growth rate of 20.3%. The loan portfolio also expanded, with total loans and leases reaching $6.6 billion, marking a 6.4% annualized growth. This growth underscores QCR Holdings' strong market presence and operational efficiency.

Noninterest income for the quarter stood at $26.9 million, with capital markets revenue contributing $16.5 million, driven by strong demand in affordable housing finance. Despite a decrease from the previous quarter's record $47.7 million, the figures remain substantial, highlighting diversified revenue streams.

Asset Quality and Capital Adequacy

The asset quality of QCR Holdings remains robust with nonperforming assets totaling $31.3 million, down from $34.2 million at the end of the previous quarter. The company's total risk-based capital ratio stood strong at 14.30%, reflecting a well-capitalized status and supporting ongoing and future operational needs.

Outlook and Forward Movements

Looking ahead, QCR Holdings is well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory, supported by a strong balance sheet, robust capital levels, and a strategic focus on high-growth potential areas. The management remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through efficient operations and strategic market expansions.

For more detailed information and to join the upcoming earnings call on April 24, 2024, stakeholders are encouraged to visit the company's official website.

This comprehensive performance, coupled with strategic market positioning, suggests a positive outlook for QCR Holdings Inc., making it a noteworthy consideration for investors seeking exposure in the banking sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from QCR Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.