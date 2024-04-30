Vicor Corp (VICR) Q1 Earnings: Misses Revenue Estimates and Faces Declining Net Income

Comprehensive Analysis of Vicor Corp's First Quarter Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $83.9 million, a 14.3% decrease year-over-year and fell short of estimates of $84.83 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $2.6 million, significantly below the estimated $4.9 million and down from $11.2 million year-over-year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.06, surpassing the estimated $0.11 per share.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to 53.8% of revenue, improving from 47.6% in the same period last year.
  • Operating Expenses: Rose to $44.0 million due to higher legal expenses, up from $36.1 million year-over-year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: Totaled $2.7 million, a sharp decline from $10.1 million in the corresponding period last year.
  • Backlog: Decreased to $150.3 million, down 44.6% from $271.3 million year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

Vicor Corp (VICR, Financial), a prominent player in the modular power components and complete power systems market, released its 8-K filing on April 23, 2024, detailing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company, known for its innovative power solutions, reported a significant decrease in revenue and net income compared to the same period last year, alongside a drop in cash flow from operations.

1782875521340829696.png

Vicor Corp, headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, specializes in manufacturing and marketing modular power components and complete power systems crucial for converting electrical power. The company's product lineup includes Converters, Power Systems, Filters, and Custom Power Systems, primarily serving markets in the Asia Pacific which contribute significantly to its revenue.

Financial Performance Overview

For Q1 2024, Vicor reported revenues of $83.9 million, a 14.3% decrease from $97.8 million in Q1 2023, and below the analyst estimate of $84.83 million. The gross margin as a percentage of revenue saw an improvement, rising to 53.8% from 47.6% in the previous year, indicating better profitability per unit of sales. However, net income significantly declined to $2.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, from $11.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share in Q1 2023, falling short of the estimated $0.11 earnings per share.

Operating expenses surged to $44.0 million, up from $36.1 million in the prior year, driven primarily by increased legal expenses. This rise in expenses, coupled with the revenue shortfall, squeezed the income from operations to just $1.085 million, a stark decrease from $10.442 million in Q1 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Insights

The balance sheet remains robust with cash and cash equivalents totaling approximately $239.2 million as of March 31, 2024, though slightly down from $242.2 million at the end of 2023. Total assets increased to $605.1 million from $594.9 million at the end of the previous quarter. However, cash flow from operations saw a significant reduction, totaling just $2.7 million, compared to $10.1 million in the corresponding period last year.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Positioning

Despite the financial setbacks, CEO Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli highlighted strategic initiatives aimed at securing Vicor's future growth. The company is focusing on asserting its intellectual property and licensing patented power system technology, which is expected to complement future revenues, particularly from its 5G product line and ChiP foundry. These efforts are poised to position Vicor advantageously in markets demanding higher current and power density.

“As we confront challenges and pursue opportunities, 2024 will be seen as the year in which our product strategy, selective licensing of Intellectual Property and clarity of purpose secured Vicor’s future growth and profitability. We are pleased with our execution of this comprehensive vision,” said Dr. Vinciarelli.

Overall, while Vicor faces immediate financial challenges, its strategic focus on intellectual property and market-leading technologies may pave the way for recovery and growth in the evolving power systems landscape.

For more detailed information and to participate in the upcoming investor conference call, please visit Vicor's Investor Relations page.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vicor Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.