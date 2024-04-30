McDonald's Corp (MCD, Financial), the renowned global fast-food chain, operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants worldwide. These restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of food and drinks at various price points in over 100 countries. The company's segments include U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. According to a recent SEC filing, Joseph Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA, sold 1,098 shares of McDonald's Corp (MCD) on April 23, 2024. The shares were sold at a price of $276.64, resulting in a transaction amounting to $303,768.32. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 33,702 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for McDonald's Corp shows a pattern of 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market cap of McDonald's Corp stands at $199.63 billion, reflecting the scale of the company's operations. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 23.93, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 22.675 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the stock trading at $276.64 and a GuruFocus Value of $302.66, McDonald's Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts. The sale by Joseph Erlinger is part of a broader pattern of insider selling at McDonald's Corp over the past year. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's valuation.

