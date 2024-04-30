William Glenn, Senior Vice President & President, Europe of Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX, Financial), has sold 5,800 shares of the company on April 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $51.87 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $300,846.

Greenbrier Companies Inc is a supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. The company designs, manufactures, and markets freight railcars in North America, Europe, and South America. It also provides railcar management, refurbishment, parts, leasing, and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,800 shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 10 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Greenbrier Companies Inc's shares were trading at $51.87 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.665 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.78, which is above the industry median of 13.87 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $51.87 and a GuruFocus Value of $45.84, Greenbrier Companies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.