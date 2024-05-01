PepsiCo Inc (PEP) Q1 2024 Earnings: Aligns with Analyst EPS Projections, Revenue Exceeds Expectations

Comprehensive Analysis of PepsiCo's Latest Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Reported Net Revenue: $18,250 million, showing a growth of 2.3% year-over-year, exceeding estimates of $18,079.35 million.
  • Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo: $2,042 million, slightly below the estimated $2,093.55 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $1.48, falling short of the estimated $1.52.
  • Core EPS: $1.61, indicating a core constant currency EPS change of 7% year-over-year.
  • Organic Revenue Growth: Reported at 2.7%, aligning with the company's guidance of at least 4% growth for 2024.
  • Dividend Increase: Announced a 7% annualized dividend increase starting June 2024, marking the 52nd consecutive annual increase.
  • 2024 Financial Outlook: Reaffirmed, expecting at least 8% core constant currency EPS growth and total cash returns to shareholders of approximately $8.2 billion.
Article's Main Image

PepsiCo Inc (PEP, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on April 23, 2024, revealing a performance that aligned closely with analyst projections on earnings per share while surpassing revenue expectations. The detailed financial outcomes can be explored in PepsiCo's 8-K filing.

1782922845417009152.png

PepsiCo, a global leader in the food and beverage industry, is known for its diverse portfolio including popular brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos. The company holds a significant share of the global snacks and beverages market, with about 55% of its revenue coming from convenience foods and the remainder from beverages. PepsiCo's manufacturing and distribution operations are primarily based in the U.S., although international markets account for 40% of total sales and a third of operating profits.

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

For Q1 2024, PepsiCo reported a net revenue of $18,250 million, marking a 2.3% increase from the previous year and surpassing the estimated $18,079.35 million. This growth was achieved despite a slight negative impact of 0.5% from foreign exchange fluctuations. The company's earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $1.48, aligning with the estimated $1.52, and represented a 6% increase year-over-year.

Operational and Regional Performance

PepsiCo's performance this quarter reflected robust operational execution across its diverse geographical landscape. Notably, the Latin America and Europe segments showed significant revenue growth, with increases of 16% and 3%, respectively. However, Quaker Foods North America faced a substantial 24% decline in net revenue, primarily due to a voluntary recall affecting certain products.

Strategic Initiatives and Forward Outlook

Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta emphasized the company's agility and the sequential improvement in volume trends. Despite challenges like the Quaker Foods recall, the company managed to grow net revenue and operating profit margin. Looking ahead, PepsiCo expects to achieve at least 4% organic revenue growth and an 8% increase in core constant currency EPS for 2024. The company also plans to continue its focus on productivity initiatives and investments in brand and capability enhancements under its pep+ program.

Financial Stability and Shareholder Returns

PepsiCo's commitment to shareholder returns remains strong, with a projected total cash return of approximately $8.2 billion for 2024, including $7.2 billion in dividends and $1.0 billion in share repurchases. This approach underscores the company's stable financial footing and confidence in sustained business growth.

Conclusion

Overall, PepsiCo's first-quarter results for 2024 demonstrate a resilient business model capable of navigating market volatility and generating steady growth. The alignment of EPS with analyst estimates and the surpassing of revenue expectations reflect the company's effective management and strategic planning. Investors and stakeholders can likely anticipate continued robust performance as the company remains focused on innovation, market expansion, and operational efficiency.

For further details on PepsiCo's financial performance and strategic initiatives, please refer to the full earnings report and supplementary materials provided by the company.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PepsiCo Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.