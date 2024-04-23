Q3 2024 Chrysos Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Dirk Treasure - Chrysos Corporation Ltd - Managing Director and CEO



Thank you, Paul, appreciate the introduction. Good morning, shareholders, and welcome to our March quarter 4C investor update. As usual, I'm joined by Brett Coventry, our Chief Financial Officer, and together, Brett and I will be running through an operational and financial report for the quarter.



After the presentation, Brett and I will be available for Q&A. Please ensure that you dialed in rather than connected via the web link if you would like to ask a question. Slide 3, please, operator.



Chrysos has had an excellent quarter from a revenue perspective -- 92% growth year on year and 28% growth quarter on quarter. The bulk of this growth is coming from our EMEA and Americas regions, which have had 190% and 479% growth, respectively, year on year.



The third quarter represents our second ever quarter of having more than 50% of the company's revenue coming from international rather than Australian operations, and we consider that there remains substantial growth opportunity in both of these markets.



