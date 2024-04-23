Q4 2024 Rallis India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 04:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Rally's India Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Gavin Desa. Thank you and over to you sir.



Gavin Desa - CDR India Ltd.



Thank you, Michelle. Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Rally's India Limited Q4 and FY24 earnings call.



We have with us today in this call, Mr. Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Nagarajan, the Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Subhra Gourisaria, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's discussions may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. A detailed statement in this regard is available in the Results presentation. I now invite Mr. Shukla to begin proceedings of the call. Over to you, sir.



Gyanendra Shukla - Rallis India Limited - MD & CEO



Thanks, Gavin. Good morning,