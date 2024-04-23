Q1 2024 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q1 2024 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; and our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson.



Mikael, welcome.



Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Olof, and good morning to all of you out there. We are today broadcasting this from the city or the town of Boliden. We're doing that as part of our 100-year celebrations. We will later, today, have our AGM. And in connection with this AGM, we have had a full week here of activities, all commemorating our 100 years of history. So it's good to have all of you here as well, even though it's in an electronic form.



Now when we look into the quarter that we've just had, it's been a -- in a way, in a sense, a tough quarter. But it's also been a kind of difficult quarter to