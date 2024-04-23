Q1 2024 Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Ylva Sarby Westman - Neobo Fastigheter AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Neobo interim report January to March 2024. My name is Ylva Sarby Westman and with me here today, I have our CFO Maria Strandberg.



Operations are continuing to develop positively, and rental income has increased by 6.9% in the like-for-like portfolio as a result of rent increases and reduced vacancies. Net operating income decreased with SEK7 million as a consequence of high costs for heating and snow removal.



And the decrease is also explained by the fact that comparison between the first quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. It's somewhat misleading as costs attributable to the first quarter of 2023 were not received until the second quarter of 2023. Profit from property management decreased to SEK11