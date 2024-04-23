Q1 2024 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Ulrika Hallengren - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you and welcome to the presentation of Wihlborgs Q1 '24. The time and chains continue. And even though we have now started a 100-year celebration, we have our total focus on the future. At the session were taken during a week of time, make us feel well equipped for exploration, and we might see some light shining at the end of this churn. Regardless of what happens next, we intend to be ready, and we start with a summary of Q1.



A new record for new letting in the quarter SEK177 million and net letting positive for 36 quarters in a row. We also see continued demand for high quality in good locations, quarterly revenue above SEK1 billion for the first-time higher financing cost, but ICR at 2.5 times. We have also seen bond market recovering during the quarter.



The results for the first quarter rental income increased by 7% to SEK1,040 million, and we have just look at rent, the increase was 10%, while service costs decreased. The operating surplus increased by 8% to SEK718 million and income from property