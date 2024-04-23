Apr 23, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Christian Fredrixon - Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer
Well, good morning, everybody. And welcome to the Cibus Nordic Real Estate's quarter-one 2024 presentation. And as we just heard what a lovely robot voice there, I am Christian Fredrixon, and I'm CEO of the company. And I'm joined here by our Group CFO, Pia-Lena Olofsson.
So let's get cracking on the presentation. To summarize the period, it's been a solid start to the year as we have stable cash flows in our underlying businesses. We are, of course, in the daily goods business, which in itself, is a very stable underlying business. People are still buying food and groceries.
Main points for the quarter is we've been very busy on the bond markets; taking proactive measures, and extending our maturity profile, and lowering our margins on bonds. But I'll get back to that in a separate slide shortly.
Our rental income is up 3%, driven by indexation through our 99% index-linked lease structure. Our net operating income is up 2%. We have a high surplus ratio of about 92%
