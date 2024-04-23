Q1 2024 Finnair Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Erkka Salonen - Finnair Oyj - Director, Investor relations



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Erkka Salonen from Finnair IR and it's my pleasure to welcome you all to this Finnair's first-quarter 2023 earnings call. I have here with me Finnair's Interim CEO, Mr. Jaakko Schildt, and he is joined by our CFO, Mr. Kristian Pullola.



I will now turn this call over to you Jaakko. Please go ahead.



Jaakko Schildt - Finnair Oyj - Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer



Thank you, Erkka. Good afternoon on my behalf for this afternoon too. We are having -- we're just keeping this from Vantaa from our headquarters and it's really extraordinary weather we are having here today. So it's almost 10 centimeters of snow, which we won't see at the end of April.



However, now to the quarter one. The headline is that yields, and operative cash flow remained at the good level. Strikes had a negative impact on the revenue and the result. And before we go further to the slides and the presentation, I'm elaborating a little bit the quarter. It was a