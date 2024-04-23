Q1 2024 General Electric Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Steven Eric Winoker - General Electric Company - VP & Chief IR Officer



Thanks, Liz. Welcome to GE Aerospace's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. I'm joined by Chairman and CEO, Larry Culp; and CFO, Rahul Ghai.



Many of the statements we're making are forward-looking and based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today. As described in our SEC filing, and website, those elements may change as the world changes.



With the spin-off of GE Vernova successfully completed earlier this month, GE Vernova will report its results separately on April 25th. While included in our consolidated first quarter results, we're focusing