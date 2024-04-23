Apr 23, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Stefan Paul - Kuehne+Nagel International AG-CEO&Member of Management Board



Thank you very much, Sandra. Good afternoon, and welcome to the presentation of Kuehne + Nagel's first quarter 2024 financial results. I am CEO, Stefan Paul, and I'm joined as always on the call today by our CFO, Markus Blanka-Graff.



Let's go into the first quarter earnings. The Kuehne + Nagel Group achieved a Q1 EBIT result in line with our expectations. This result was stable relative to the reported Q4 result of CHF 375 million, which excluded a redundancy charge of CHF 53 million.



Our ongoing focus on yield management and cost