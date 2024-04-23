Q1 2024 LKQ Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Joseph P. Boutross - LKQ Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to LKQ's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are Nick Zarcone, LKQ's President and Chief Executive Officer; Rick Galloway, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Justin Jude, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



Please refer to the LKQ website at lkqcorp.com for our earnings release issued this morning as well as the accompanying slide presentation for this call.



