Q1 2024 General Motors Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Ashish Kohli, GM's Vice President of Investor Relations.



Ashish Kohli - General Motors Company - VP of IR



Thanks, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us as we review GM's financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Our conference call materials were issued this morning and are available on GM's Investor Relations website. We are also broadcasting this call via webcast.



Joining us today are Mary Barra, GM's Chair and CEO; and Paul Jacobson, GM's Executive Vice President and CFO. Dan Berce, President and CEO of GM Financial, will also be joining us for the Q&A portion of the call.



