Q1 2024 Calix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Jim Fanucchi - Calix, Inc. - VP, IR



Thank you, Melissa, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our first-quarter 2024 earnings call. Today on the call, we have President and CEO, Michael Weening; and Chief Financial Officer, Cory Sindelar. As a reminder, yesterday, after the market closed, Calix issued a news release, which was furnished on a Form 8-K, along with our stockholder letter and it was also posted in the Investor Relations section of the Calix website. Today's conference call will be available for webcast replay in the Investor Relations section of our website.



Before I turn the call over to Michael for his opening remarks, I want to remind everyone on this call we will refer to forward-looking statements, including all statements the company will make