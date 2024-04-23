Q1 2024 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corporation of America - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you, Jamie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in Packaging Corporation of America's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call. Again, I'm Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of Packaging Corporation of America. And with me on the call today is Tom Hassfurther, Executive Vice President, who runs the Packaging business; and Bob Mundy, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll begin the call with an overview of our first quarter results, and then I'll be turning it over to Tom and Bob, who will provide further